Creighton-Connecticut baseball series canceled amid coronavirus concerns

Creighton University baseball's upcoming three-game series against the Central Connecticut State University Blue Devils has been canceled because of coronavirus concerns.

In an announcement on their website, CCSU Athletics said the scheduled games at Creighton for March 13-15 have been canceled.

The visiting Blue Devils also canceled upcoming games for their softball team.

"The changes are being made in accordance with the recent directive from the CSCU system office regarding out-of-state travel and on-campus gatherings of 100 or more people," the university said.

A pair of home events at CCSU will still be held as scheduled but fans will not be permitted.

If an opponent cannot be found to replace the Blue Devils by then, Creighton fans can exchange their tickets for another home game by visiting the ticket office at the Ryan Athletic Center, TD Ameritrade Park or online at GoCreighton.com/ticketexchange.