Creighton to start road trip with tough matchup at No. 8 Villanova

The Bluejays are heading east for a two-game trip that starts with a visit to the 8th ranked Villanova Wildcats on Saturday.

Tipoff is scheduled for 11 a.m.

The game will complete the first half of conference play for Creighton.

The Jays come in at 16-5 overall with a record of 5-3 in the Big East. They've won three straight games.

While they're 12-1 at home, they're only .500 at 3-3 away from Omaha.

Creighton and Butler are tied for third in the Big East standings. Villanova is second and unbeaten Seton Hall sits atop the conference.

The Wildcats come into Saturday's matchup having won seven straight.

The streak started with their last game against the Bluejays on January 7.