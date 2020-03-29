Creighton students to hold supply drive for health care workers

Creighton School of Medicine students are holding a supply drive to help gather protective equipment for those on the front lines of this fight.

The students are looking for medical masks, N-95 masks, gloves, gowns, disinfecting wipes, and bleach wipes.

The students are asking businesses and people in the public to drop off the items tomorrow and Tuesday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

This will be at First Covenant Church at 90th and Davenport. The donations are going to local hospitals and health care workers.

