Creighton students ready to fight for fossil fuel divestment

Creighton University students are not giving up their fight to get the school’s leadership to divest from fossil fuel companies.

It’s a topic that took the national stage on Saturday, when students and alumni protested during halftime of the Yale - Harvard game, demanding the same thing.

About two weeks after more than 85 percent of Creighton’s students voted for the school to divest.

“We have presented what we believe is true, we have backed it up with data-driven arguments both looking at the scientific, the financial literature and the moral and ethical arguments,” said Mike Galeski, one of the students leading the way.

In a letter, Creighton President Reverend Father Daniel Hendrickson rejected the student's non-binding referendum writing in part: " . . . divestment from fossil fuel companies as outlined . . . does not align with our goal of a properly diversified endowment.”

But students said the leadership hasn't explained how they came to this conclusion.

Galeski said they want a conversation that delves into the specifics of why the university has chosen not to start divesting.

“Until we see the data to the contrary we will continue to push our cause forward.”

6 News reached out to Creighton’s president for a comment, but a representative said he is allowing his letter to students and faculty to do the talking.

A handful of universities across the country have begun to divest from fossil companies including the University of California.

