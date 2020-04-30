Creighton signs Modestas Kancleris of Lithuania

The Creighton men's basketball team will have another new addition on the roster when team activities resume.

Modestas Kancleris from Kaunas, Lithuania has signed a letter of intent to join the Bluejays.

Kancleris is a 6'9" forward who has played in Europe with BC Zalgiris the past four years.

"Modestas is an athletic, skilled, and versatile wing that will blend perfectly into our system," said Creighton head coach Greg McDermott. "He has a tremendous amount of experience with his national team and has trained with one of the best basketball clubs in Europe, Zalgiris. We are excited to add him to our 2020 recruiting class."

Other newcomers include Duke transfer Alex O'Connell (who plans to sit out next season), and incoming freshman Ryan Kalkbrenner and Sami Osmani.

Ty-Shon Alexander is leaving the program to pursue a professional career.

Denzel Mahoney and Damien Jefferson have both declared for the NBA draft but have yet to announce their final decisions on if they will return or not.