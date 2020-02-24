Creighton moves to 10th in latest AP rankings

After beating ranked teams in both of their games last week, Creighton jumped from number 15 to 10 in this week's AP top-25.

The team is 22-6 and 11-4 in the Big East.

Last week, they beat No. 19 Marquette in Wisconsin and then blew out No. 21 Butler at home.

The Butler game featured a terrific shooting performance by starting guard, Marcus Zegarowski, who shot 7/7 from three and scored 25 points total.

Zegarowski averaged 21 ppg for the week and was named Big East player of the week.