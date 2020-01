Creighton has dropped two straight games and will look to right the ship when they visit Xavier on Saturday.

The Bluejays are now 1-2 in the conference after falling to Butler and Villanova, both ranked teams, in back to back games.

Creighton led a lot of the way in the Villanova game, but couldn't close things out late in the second half and fell to 12-4 overall.

The game at Xavier tips off at 1:00 p.m.