Creighton jumps to No. 15 in AP poll

After a great week with two impressive wins, Creighton jumped from 23rd to 15th in this week's AP top-25.

Creighton is 20-6 overall and 9-4 in their conference.

The Jays started last week with a win on the road over, at the time, No. 10 Seton Hall.

They followed it up with an impressive rout of DePaul back at home, where the Bluejays are 14-1.

The Jays are currently the highest-ranked team in the Big East. Four other teams in the conference are ranked.

They face No. 19 Marquette in Wisconsin on Tuesday night.