Creighton jumps to No. 15 in AP poll

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -- After a great week with two impressive wins, Creighton jumped from 23rd to 15th in this week's AP top-25.
Creighton is 20-6 overall and 9-4 in their conference.
The Jays started last week with a win on the road over, at the time, No. 10 Seton Hall.
They followed it up with an impressive rout of DePaul back at home, where the Bluejays are 14-1.
The Jays are currently the highest-ranked team in the Big East. Four other teams in the conference are ranked.
They face No. 19 Marquette in Wisconsin on Tuesday night.