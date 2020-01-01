Creighton hosts Marquette to open Big East play

The Creighton Bluejays will host Marquette at the CHI Health Center when they open up play within the Big East for the season.

In January of 2019, the Jays and the Golden Eagles put on a show with a game that went to overtime after a wild ending in regulation.

Markus Howard scored 53 that night. He comes into tonight leading the nation in scoring at 26.3 ppg.

Creighton knows they'll have to slow him down to continue their winning streak which currently sits at seven games.

This story will be updated with scores and stats.