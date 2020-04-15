Creighton formally announces addition of Alex O'Connell

The Bluejays announced on Wednesday that Alex O'Connell will transfer from Duke to Creighton.

Barring a rule change, the plan is for O'Connell to sit out for a year and then have one year of eligibility remaining.

Coach Greg McDermott said O'Connell was a perfect match for the way the team plays and is a great addition because of the potential players who could leave after next season.

McDermott added that O'Connell wants to use the year off to work on getting stronger because he has aspirations of playing basketball beyond college.

The media is scheduled to talk to O'Connell on Thursday night via Zoom.