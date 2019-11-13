Creighton denies students' vote to divest from fossil fuels

The president of Creighton University has shut the door on divesting the school from fossil fuels after more than 85 percent of the student body voted to do so.

The referendum called on the school to: “Immediately freeze any new investment in fossil fuel companies and fully divest from the companies and any commingled funds that include fossil-fuel public equities and corporate bonds by 2025; and fully divest from fossil fuel companies by the date on which the University has reached full operational carbon neutrality.”

Following the student vote, the president stated in a letter: "I appreciate and commend our students for their concern, commitment, and passion in seeking solutions to the serious environmental challenges we, as a global community, face today... I will provide a response to this vote early next week. In the meantime, I am grateful for the dialogue that has occurred, and I look forward to continuing the conversation."

In April, students protested in silence, calling on the institution to follow in the footsteps of other Jesuit Catholic schools, and divest its endowment from fossil fuel companies. In a meeting with President, Rev. Daniel Hendrickson in May, students say the president revealed that 10.6 percent of the schools $568,813,000 endowment is invested in fossil fuels.

In a letter today, the president wrote in part: “There are compelling arguments on both sides of the divestment issue, as well as confusions, and we have decided at this time that implementing a policy of total divestment from fossil fuel companies as outlined in the recent nonbinding student referendum does not align with our goal of a properly diversified endowment, and could negatively impact Creighton and our students.”

Michael Geleski is one of the students leading the charge; he said Wednesday afternoon he is withholding comment until he meets with the university president Friday.