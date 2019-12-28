Creighton closes non-conference slate with seventh straight win

The Creighton men's basketball team dominated Midland University Saturday by a final of 91 to 54.

The team had to get through Saturday's game before starting the Big East portion of their schedule.

The Bluejays got out to an early lead and never looked back. They led by 37 at the half. It was their largest halftime lead this season.

Ty-Shon Alexander and Marcus Zegarowski led the way for the jays with 19 points each. Damien Jefferson had his first collegiate double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds.

After the game, coach Greg McDermott announced Davion Mintz will redshirt.

Creighton will ring in the new year, and start Big East play, on January 1 when they host Marquette.

The game is set to tip at 8 p.m.