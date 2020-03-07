Creighton beats Seton Hall, earns share of BIG EAST title

Creighton beat Seton Hall 77-60 on Saturday to earn a share of their first BIG EAST regular season title.

Fans stormed the court as the clock hit zero seconds, and the celebration was on.

Players cut down the net from the basket in front of the student section, with the final pieces being cut by head coach Greg McDermott.

The team will now play in the BIG EAST Tournament starting on Thursday.

Marcus Zegarowski had ice wrapped around his right knee after the game and was seen on crutches, his status moving forward is unknown at this point.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.