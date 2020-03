The Creighton baseball team held its home opener and played its first doubleheader of the 2020 season on Saturday.

The Jays were solid in the first game and beat Portland 6-1.

Their second game was a battle for Omaha against the UNO Mavericks.

The Mavs took that game 8-1.

Creighton is now 5-7 overall, while UNO is 10-4.

The Bluejays will play Portland again at TD Ameritrade Park on Sunday.