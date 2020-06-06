Creighton baseball announces 5 additions to 2021 recruiting class

Creighton baseball's 2021 incoming class now sits at 12 players after head coach Ed Servais announced five additions.

The newest Bluejays will be: Zach Carden (Eden Prairie, Minn.), Sterling Hayes (San Diego, Calif.), Brett Rodriguez (Queensbury, N.Y.), Dax Roper (Honea Path, S.C.) and David Webel (Coral Gables, Fla.).

"The incoming class we signed in the fall was already strong, but these additions will make our offense more dynamic and diverse. The ability to add impact bats at this point is another testament to the hard work put in by our staff," said Servais.

The previous seven in the 2021 class are: Kaleb Carpenter (Lexington, Neb.), Nolan Clifford (Naperville, Ill.), Jack Erickson (Hudson, Wis.), Hudson Leach (Gladstone, Mo.), Cade Lommel (Delano, Minn.), Ryan Manikowski (New Lenox, Ill.) and Colton Smith (Bennington, Neb.)

"Scoring runs in multiple ways is critical at this level, specifically when you think about the unique ballparks we play in every year. I am more confident this group will help put us back in position to make another run at the NCAA Tournament," said Servais.

Creighton's 2021 class was seen by as a Top-50 class by College Baseball Newspaper and Baseball America prior to this announcement.