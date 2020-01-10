Creighton WBB to host Providence at home Saturday

The Creighton women's basketball team will look to get back in the win column when they host Providence in a matinee game that tips off at 11 a.m. Saturday.

The Bluejays are 11-4 (3-1 in the Big East) and coming off of a tough loss last Saturday when they hosted DePaul.

The Jays had a chance to win the game when they inbounded the ball down one with six seconds left, but they turned it over and went on to lose to a team that some view as the favorites in the conference.

Providence comes into Saturday riding a four-game losing streak that makes them winless in the conference, but they've lost close games.