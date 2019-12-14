Creighton WBB takes down Wichita St.

The Creighton Bluejays entered Saturday's matchup with Wichita St. at 7-2.

MGN

Looking to improve on their early-season success, they started hot from beyond the arc. Jaylyn Agnew hit two early threes, including the first basket of the game.

She'd end of hitting five total threes, one short of her career high for a game. She hit six against Wichita St. during a 2018 game.

The Jays got sloppy in the second quarter and the Shockers took advantage of the turnovers.

They led most of the way until the Bluejays got hot near the end of the third.

The Bluejays won 56 to 46 and improved to 8-2 on the season.