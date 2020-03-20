Creighton University students moving out of dorms due to coronavirus concerns

The threat of coronavirus is forcing millions of students from their dorms causing them to scramble into action. The same goes for students at Creighton University.

Now they're trying to figure out -- not only how to get home -- but how to get there safely.

Jenna Okura is loading up. The plan -- to return home to Hawaii.

"I'm worried about flying -- flights weren't too bad to find, but flying is another concern for me."

Concern over flights being canceled and keeping the coronavirus at bay.

Students have until Monday to move out, leaving little time for worry.

"We've been packing for the past two days now. We're packing it up to take it somewhere to be stored for however long it may take,” Okura said.

Kelsey Philippe considers herself fortunate to have a place to go -- back home to Illinois.

“You know it's weird there's no way around -- it's a weird time for everyone."

Beyond everyone's safety, she says there's an emotional toll.

"The biggest challenge is just like the lack of closure, so like my roommate isn't coming back right now. Calling her and being like ‘hey, we're just done living together -- I didn't get to say goodbye to you before you went to the airport.’"

For students graduating it stings that much harder.

“It's really sad not being able to do all the normal senior festivities or the normal senior year things,” Philippe said.

Still -- managing to find a silver lining.

"I mean it was really unexpected but it's keeping our lives exciting and I have a lot of friends here so we're working through it together."

Creighton University says it is making exceptions for students with financial hardships and what they call 'special family circumstances and health considerations.'

International students who can't travel home because of border closures will also be able to stay in the dorms.