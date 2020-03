Creighton Prep became district champions and punched their ticket to the state tournament Monday with an overtime win over Grand Island.

The Creighton Prep Junior Jays pose for a photo after beating Grand Island and becoming district champs on Monday, 3/2/20.

The Islanders scored in the final moments to force overtime, but Spencer Schomers was clutch at the free throw line down the stretch for the Junior Jays.

The senior scored 29 of his 31 in the second half.