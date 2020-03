Creighton is still alive for the Big East Conference Title. The 11th-ranked Bluejays defeated Georgetown 91-76 on Wednesday night in Omaha. Mitch Ballock hit a season high six three-pointers and finished with 20 points.

Creighton is one game behind Big East leader Seton Hall with a 12-5 record. Creighton hosts Seton Hall at 1:30 this Saturday.