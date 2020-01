The Creighton women's basketball team started their weekend road trip with a 82-70 loss at Seton Hall on Friday.

They were down 18 after the first quarter and were able to make a game out of it, but the team's attempted comeback fell short.

The Jays are now 12-5 overall and 4-2 in the Big East.

The Bluejays will battle St. John's Sunday at 1 p.m.