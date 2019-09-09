Credit cards stolen from locked gym locker

Another hard lesson tonight about putting valuables in a place we assume is safe. Six on Your side has warned of thefts from locked lockers before. It’s happened again.

Less than an hour after a theft from a fitness center locker a suspect uses a stolen debit card.

The locker theft victim said, “As this person is obviously not dressed in gym clothes.”

Still shaken by the theft the victim asked her name not be used. She said this about the suspect said, “She went into my locked locker. I had locked it.”

The suspect traveled 17 miles from a Papillion gym to the Apple store in west Omaha. There buying a $2,500 computer with the victim’s debit card after her two stolen credit cards were denied.

The theft victim said, “I think that would kind of put a red flag in a person’s mind hey what’s going on here. I need to check and id i need to check the signature but evidently that didn’t happen. ”

The victim writes on the back of her credit cards "See ID" but she says it appears that wasn’t done. She said it says See ID I think you need to ask for ID. She didn’t have an ID of mine and if she would have, it wouldn’t have looked like her.”

Though after about a month her bank reimbursed the $2,500 the victim says she’ll never get back a sense of security.

The theft victim said, “I’m hanging on to stuff a lot closer.”

Our questions to Apple about checking suspicious credit cards haven’t been answered.

If you recognize the suspect call Papillion police or Sarpy county Crime stoppers at 402-592-STOP.