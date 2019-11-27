Creating new holiday tradition at pheasant release

Many of us have spent a few days shopping, getting ready for Thanksgiving dinner, but others have used their time in a different way to get a bird on the table.

"Keep going!" Shouted wildlife biologist Neal Van Winkle as he loaded crates onto his truck.

He spent Wednesday morning releasing pheasants at Rakes Creek wildlife management area in Plattsmouth.

The birds, which are native to the state, aren't seen in the area very often anymore.

"Eastern Nebraska is intensely farmed and we've lost some of our habitat over the last few years so that's why we're kind of supplementing the population that's here," Van Winkle said.

A lack of thick brush makes pheasants easy prey and has driven them farther west. Fewer birds also mean fewer people visit Rakes Creek to hunt.

"That's what we're trying to do is get those people who maybe haven't hunter for a while, maybe to get that spark again and get them out into that field," Van Winkle said.

The release drew a couple dozen people. First-time pheasant hunter Abby Kepplin was among them.

"Well I'm a trap shooter so it will be a cool opportunity for me to learn how to pheasant hunt I guess and have fun," Kepplin said.

Hunters are allowed to bag three birds during the season. Kepplin plans to serve her catch for Thanksgiving.

A couple hundred birds were released in Rakes Creek to supplement the population and entice families to spend time with each other outside traditional holiday activities.

"It's a good time to be with friends and family and what better way to spend it then on a wildlife reserve in Nebraska," Van Winkle said.

Pheasant season ends on January 31st. Birds were also released at Powder Creek, Oak Valley, Wilkinson, George Syas, Sherman Reservoir, Pressey, Cornhusker, Kirkpatrick Basin North, Branched Oak, Yankee Hil, Arrowhead, Hickory Ridge, Twin Oaks, and Rakes Creek Wildlife Management area.