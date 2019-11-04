Crash victim: Suspended driver manipulated scene to avoid arrest

Photos of his bruised kids remind Brian Eicher he’s lucky the crash wasn’t worse.

“There was a somewhat significant impact,” he said.

Driving on 144th Street, approaching Sprague Street, Eicher said a pickup pulled in front of his Jeep.

“There was a male driver and a female passenger,” he said.

But it’s what the crash victim said he saw inside the other vehicle that really impacted Eicher, who is also a former Colorado State trooper.

“(The other driver) approached me and said, ‘Everything is going to be OK if the female was driving, because I have a suspended driver’s license, and otherwise I’m going to go to jail.’ I told that exactly to the cops,” Eicher said.

An initial police report identifies that man as Doug Werth who served time for his fourth drunk-driving offense — and whose license is revoked until 2023.

“I was disappointed,” Eicher said. “I feel like more could have been done to help prove he was the one the driver’s seat.”

The report states that an officer began to perform a sobriety test, but that Werth informed the officer he was not the driver and pointed to the woman who was sitting in the driver’s seat of the pickup at the time, claiming to be the driver. She was cited, and Omaha Police officers investigating the crash let Werth go.

“I was surprised that he was able to leave freely and have no consequences of what happened,” Eicher said.

Werth declined an on-camera interview but spoke to 6 On Your Side by phone. He maintained his girlfriend was driving and that she admitted to police she was the driver; and he denied telling the other driver to lie.

Werth said police checked the position of the driver's seat and the seatbelt, and noted that both fit his girlfriend.

For weeks after the crash, Eicher argued that OPD needed to look again at who was really driving the pickup that slammed into him and his family that night.

And OPD is doing just that. They have an internal affairs investigation into the officers' handling of the crash investigation.

“(The other driver) had the audacity to come ask me to lie for him after he just pulled out in from of us and put my whole family in jeopardy,” Eicher said.