Crash snarls EB Dodge Expressway at 114th

Traffic is backed up on eastbound Dodge Expressway at 114th Street due to an accident involving a dump truck on its side.

Eastbound West Dodge Expressway at 114th

Initial reports indicated several vehicles involved.

An OPD tweet shortly before 7 a.m. advised: "Dodge Expressway at 114th St is closed for a traffic crash clean up. Eastbound motorists must exit at 120th St or take I-680."

Shortly before 8 a.m. Omaha Police tweeted that the overturned truck had been tipped back up onto its wheels and a fuel spill was being cleaned.

Police anticipated that traffic should be flowing normally again by 8:45 or sooner.

