Crash shuts down North Freeway southbound exit to Lake Street

Omaha Police are sorting out a one-vehicle traffic accident that altered the traffic flow on a North Freeway exit to Lake Street Tuesday morning.

The crash ended with the car heavily damaged and debris littering the road.

The southbound exit to Lake was shut down as accident investigators tried to puzzle through what happened.

The did say that speed, alcohol and the lack of a seat belt are all part of their investigation.