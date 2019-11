Sarpy County authorities are sorting out a chain reaction crash that happened near 35th and Mirror Lane in Bellevue early Friday morning.

Justin Bailey arrested after traffic accident

Justin Bailey was arrested and faces a series of charges including DUI with two prior convictions.

Officials were alerted to the accident around 1:30 a.m.

Sarpy County deputies told 6 News Bailey lost control of his vehicle and slammed into a parked vehicle which then plowed into a house.