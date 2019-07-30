Crash on HW-75 causing road closings, use alternative route

Due to a crash on Highway 75 at the Gilmore Bridge, The road at Gilmore Bridge is closed.

A road is closed northbound on Highway 75 at Chandler. Traffic must exit at Chandler and use an alternate route.

The left lane southbound of Highway 75 at Gilmore is closed. Traffic is at a standstill. Expect long delays.

A second and third crash is reported northbound Highway 75 south of Childs.

Cornhusker traffic must exit and use an alternative route, the road is closed and traffic should avoid the area.

There is also no access to northbound Highway 75 from Highway 370.

Bellevue Police are on the scene.

Authorities warn people to use alternative routes and to not use the medians to turn around.