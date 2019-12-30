Crash may be linked to homicide

A Bellevue homicide investigation may be linked to a brief chase and crash in Omaha Monday.

Bellevue police tell 6 News that the body of 19-year-old Randy Noe Garcia-Ramos was found about 3 a.m. Saturday outside of a home near Columbus Avenue & Denver Street. Police say he had been shot.

The victim was identified by a consulate card indicating he was from Guatemala.

The victim's blue Toyota Corolla was also reported missing.

On Monday afternoon, police briefly chased a car with a similar description of the missing car in South Omaha. After a brief chase, the driver crashed. A male and female, described as juveniles, ran out. They were eventually captured.

The male was treated for possible injuries related to the crash.

Both were being questioned.