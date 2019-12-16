Crash knocks out power to hundreds in Council Bluffs

Authorities in Council Bluffs are following a license plate lead to track down the person responsible for a Sunday night traffic accident that knocked out power.

Police are looking for a driver who left the scene of a crash that caused hundreds to lose power in Council Bluffs.

The outage was solved Sunday evening but at its peak nearly 2,000 customers were without electricity.

The reason for the power problem was traced to an area near 35th and G where a home had been damaged and a power line was down.

Police said a pickup truck crashed into a power pole and the driver left the scene but a license plate was left behind.

Police are looking for the driver.