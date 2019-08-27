Crash impacts I-80 traffic at I-L-Q interchange during rush hour

Omaha rescue personnel were responding to a crash on Interstate 80 at the I-L-Q, backing up I-80 traffic about 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Traffic was being diverted from eastbound I-80 around 6:15 p.m. due to a crash that happened about 5:45 p.m. near L Street, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation. The scene was initially blocking the left shoulder

Authorities were advising eastbound drivers to use the L Street access road to bypass the crash scene.

Westbound I-80 traffic was also backed up west of Giles Road, and NDOT advised drivers at 6:11 p.m. to avoid the area.

At 7:15 p.m., NDOT tweeted that all lanes were again open.