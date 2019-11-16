Crash adds to string of accidents at 60th and Sorensen

A traffic accident at 60th and Sorensen is the latest in what employees of a nearby business tell us is a regular occurrence.

Crash at 60th and Sorensen is the latest in a string of accidents there.

The latest one happened late Friday night when two vehicle collided.

6 News talked to Bikss Napne, franchise owner of the Phillip's 66, and he said he sees a crash there at least twice a month and he's been there for about eight years.

Napne said, “They come flying down the hill and when they come on the intersection they can't stop. I've seen quite a few. We see it quite a few times.”

A woman was taken from the scene on a stretcher although the severity of her injuries were not immediately released.

Police are investigating the circumstances of the crash.