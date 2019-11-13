Crafty shelter cat releases kitty comrades, getting ‘in trouble’ and famous on social media

Move over, Smudge: A rescue cat named Quilty has become the newest darling of the internet, It’s all thanks to some mutinous attempts to free himself and other cats at Friends for life Animal Shelter.

When rescue workers reviewed security footage to find out how the cats kept getting out, video showed Quilty was the culprit. He would jump up and pull the handle down on the door.

When the shelter workers saw what Quilty was doing each night, they put him in the building’s lobby.

These images showing an angry-looking Quilty serving time for his crimes have caught fire online.

People are clamoring to adopt the cat, but if you’re interested, it’s too late. Quilty has already been matched with a potential adoptive family.

