Craft fair scheduled next month at Mahoney State Park

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is inviting people to do some early Christmas shopping at Mahoney State Park near Ashland.

The River Valley Artisans and Craft Market is scheduled for Nov. 2-3. Vendor products will include wood kitchenware and furniture, goat milk soap, handmade lotions, and bath bombs, mixed media art, oil paintings, beef jerky, tea samples, glass art, metal art, sewing crafts, purses, mittens, scarves and jewelry.

A park entry permit is required for vehicles.

