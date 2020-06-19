Crackdown on violations along Platte River at Schramm Park

The Platte River at Schramm State Park has been a recreational hot spot the past few weeks. Most people are enjoying themselves responsibly but an unruly few have law enforcement saying enough is enough. 6News learned a crackdown is coming.

It’s a stretch of sand that’s a bar with drinking problems getting more serious so tolerance by law enforcement has run out.

Nebraska State Patrol Captain Jason Scott said, “Just sort of lawlessness where people are thumbing their nose at the law, then we got to come act on that we need to do it swiftly and people’s health is at risk. We had an assault down here, I think and individual’s jaw was broken. ”

Starting this weekend more beach-goers will be wearing badges and they won’t be giving out warnings.

Sarpy County Chief Deputy Sheriff Greg London said, “We are going to have a zero tolerance policy down here at Schramm State Park about drinking violations, traffic violations criminal violations.”

The enforcement will be from riverside to roadside where troopers and deputies’ no longer just say move it along. Anyone who decides to park along State Highway 31 is warned those signs aren’t a suggestion. They could come back from the sandbar and find their vehicle gone, towed by law enforcement.

The law enforcers aren’t out to rain on anyone’s sunny day. But as an air boat searches for a missing eight year old girl just upriver the possibility of another tragedy is on their minds.

London said, “You can’t come down here and start drinking and end up in the river and that’s what we’re worried about we don’t want another drowning down here at Schramm State Park.”

During the increased enforcement by troopers, deputies and game wardens some of them will be patrolling out of uniform and dressed for the surroundings.

