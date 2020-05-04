Cox answers tech issue calls via video support

During the COVID-19 crisis, it’s important to stay connected. That had been challenging for a group of neighbors who are senior citizens.

A call every day from one to all is more than being neighborly.

“If it’s an emergency, we’re all widows,” said Elizabeth Appleby, who is a widow.

But for several weeks they were all abuzz.

“I couldn’t reach her an hour ago, it's breaking up,” said a caller.

At least a half dozen of these Cox customers rely on their landline to keep in contact with their neighbors, to check on them during this crisis.

Cox had a clear understanding of the issue and a tech went to work making sure the widows have reliable phone service.

“We prioritize those calls. We’ve got a lot of calls coming in now with people’s increased need for our services,” said Cox Communications public affairs professional Calli Hite.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, Cox techs can’t go into homes. But with a video link they get a good look at equipment and connections thanks to an assist from customers.

“A lot of people are pretty understanding, they usually cooperate with me a lot on this,” said Cesar Garcia, a Cox tech.

These ladies helped a tech video check their homes.

“You crawl all over the corners, it was kind of hard to get back up again but I managed, it was fine,” said Appleby.

And no more reasons to give cox static about their landlines.

“You could hear every word and it’s clear as a bell,” she added.

Bernice Shaw, a Cox Communications customer, said, “It doesn’t break up anymore and very rare that it cuts out.”

“Better, I’m thankful they came out,” said Maureen Beason.

These neighbors can now keep uninterrupted tabs on each other for safety’s sake thanks to techs like Cesar going above and beyond on every service call.

Cox tells us the volume of service calls remains at a normal level.

