Covid-19 changes the way many celebrate the month of Ramadan

Many places of worship have had to either cancel or move services online during the pandemic.

Imam Mohamad Jamal Daoudi, with the American Muslim Institute in Omaha, said dealing with Covid-19 has also changed the way some Muslims celebrate the month of Ramadan.

"A first time ever that I have experienced this. That a mosque is closed and I have to give my sermon on Friday from home," he explained.

Imam Daoudi said Ramadan is a time for meditation and reflections.

"One month in every 12 months to fix and maintain your body and your spirituality," he said.

During Ramadan Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset. They then break the fast with a prayer.

"People would be in here coming in, going out, asking questions, coming inside the prayer hole to pray or read the Quran," Imam Daoudi said. "It would be more of a really dynamic, interactive kind of center. And in Ramadan specifically,"

After a prayer they gather for a meal.

"The whole area would be filled up with probably 200 people. This Ramadan unfortunately we couldn't," Imam Daoudi said while pointing to an empty room.

Families now celebrate at home in small groups and join Imam Daudi online for a prayer.

While he walked around a now empty mosque, Imam Daoudi said it's a sight sight. However he hopes to this time has been an educative experience for many.

"To have more reflection on what we can do if this happens again. How close are we to each other?" he asked.

The mosque is planning to open Saturday May 2 for three daily prayers with several restrictions. This will include allowing only a limited number of people inside, and everyone must wear a mask at all times.