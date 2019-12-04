Court won't delay removal of animals from roadside zoo in northeast Iowa

The Iowa Supreme Court on Wednesday denied a request to delay the removal of bears, mountain lions and hundreds of other animals from an eastern Iowa roadside zoo.

The Dubuque Telegraph Herald reports the court denied a request from zoo owners Pam and Tom Sellner to delay removal of the animals while they appeal a judge's ruling last week that the zoo is a nuisance. The judge said the animals must be placed at accredited sanctuaries or zoos.

Attorney Jessica Blome said the supreme court's decision effectively guarantees all the roughly 300 animals will be removed from the Cricket Hollow Animal Park, near Manchester.

The zoo and its operator were also sued in 2015 in an attempt to keep from possessing endangered animals.