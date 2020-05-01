Court upholds dismissal of suit over Iowa governor's flight

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - The Iowa Supreme Court has upheld the dismissal of a lawsuit filed by an Iowa attorney who challenged a 2017 flight Gov. Kim Reynolds and her family took on a private jet to a football game in Memphis, Tennessee.

Gary Dickey complained to the state ethics board, alleging the $2,880 claimed for the trip underestimated the flight’s value by thousands of dollars.

The board dismissed his complaint, saying the estimate was reasonable.

Dickey appealed and a judge in December 2018 dismissed the case saying he wasn’t injured by the campaign filing even if it wasn’t accurate.

The Supreme Court agreed.

