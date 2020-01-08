Court revokes incorporation for masquerading Kansas company

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says a judge has revoked the articles of incorporation of a company who used a similar name and its corporate status in Kansas to masquerade as a Koch Industries subsidiary in order to provide credibility to counterfeiting activities of its affiliate in China.

Johnson County District Judge James F. Vano entered a default judgment for abuse of corporate powers against Koch Membrane Systems Inc., a Kansas corporation affiliated with the Chinese counterfeiter Koch (Beijing) Membrane Technology Co., Ltd.

The company failed to respond to a lawsuit filed by the attorney general's office in July