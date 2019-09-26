Couple to reopen Kansas cafe closed by flash-flooding

A couple has decided to reopen a tiny central Kansas cafe that closed after suffering extensive damage in Fourth of July flash flooding.

The Wichita Eagle reports that the restaurant, called Main Street Cafe, was among one of many businesses and homes inundated in the Marion County town of Durham after a thunderstorm. The owners said at the time that they hoped someone younger will step in and reopen the cafe.

Enter Mark and Kris Wiebe, who had been setting up a booth they called Homemade Anytime at farmers markets around the area for about 17 years. Mark Wiebe says a small town loses its "social meeting place when a cafe like that closes."

Durham has around 110 residents and is located about 55 miles north of Wichita.