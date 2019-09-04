Kansas county won't vote on adding slots at Wichita greyhound park

Sedgwick County commissioners have bet against a request to add slot machines to dog racing at the defunct Wichita Greyhound Park.

The commission was asked to consider putting the issue on the November ballot. The track's owner, Phil Ruffin, has said allowing slot machines is the key to reopening the track.

The Wichita Eagle reports the commission on Wednesday indefinitely tabled action on the proposal after hearing strong opposition from animal-rights and anti-gambling advocates.

The greyhound park has been closed since shortly after an August 2007 election, when voters overwhelmingly rejected a casino in the county and narrowly voted down bringing slot machines to the greyhound track.

Forty-one states have banned dog racing. Several others, including Kansas, don't have racing but still have legislation allowing it.