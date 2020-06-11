Mills County warns of potential job cuts, pandemic slows flood recovery

It’s a one-two punch that could start costing jobs; counties still recovering from last year’s flooding are now bracing for a pandemic-sized blow. In Mills County, Iowa local leaders have already begun talking job cuts.

“Maybe we do have to cut jobs, maybe we do have to have everyone take a cut in pay,” said Carol Vinton, Mills County Supervisor. “You know there are several options, do we want to do it, absolutely not.”

Vinton said the timing of the pandemic could not have been much worse.

“When the swimming pools are not open, the bars are not open, that has an impact on the city, the county itself,” said Vinton. “So that’s going to come on top of what we’ve been impacted by the flood.”

The flood cost the county millions of dollars upfront; they’re now waiting for federal funds to shore up the budget.

“In the meantime, we still had to buy gravel for the roads, in the meantime, we still had to fix the bridges, in the meantime, we still had to get all the necessities done now,” said Vinton, noting the federal funds need to move faster.

“Have we been reimbursed? Absolutely not, are we afraid of how much longer it’s going to take, because now we’ve got another expense of the virus? Absolutely,” said Vinton.

Floodwaters forced hundreds of families from their homes; many of them have not returned, which means a loss in property tax revenue. It’s a reality the town of Pacific Junction knows all too well. Only a fraction of the 200 plus homeowners have returned

“We have between 32 and 34 households that are actually living in and probably six to eight that are probably in the process of being redone,” said Pacific Junction Mayor Andy Young.

The loss of people impacts funding for everything from roads to sewers, but the mayor remains optimistic; finding a silver lining amid the pandemic.

“People that have (Small Business Administration) loans and stuff they’ve been told they don’t have to make a payment until January of 2021,” said Young. “That’s huge for the people down here trying to rebuild and get back together.”

It’s an optimism shared by the county; Vinton said they’ll do everything possible to avoid job cuts and rest assured if it does come to letting people go -- certain departments will be spared.

“That is your sheriff's department, that is your emergency, your 911 department, and your fire department, you’ve got to have that,” said Vinton. “I cannot stress enough of how we can’t touch that.”

Economists recently updated a report on the impact of COVID-19 on the state of Iowa. Through early May it estimates the economy lost more $2.7 billion. By the end of the year, it estimates the state’s economy could be reduced by nearly 18 billion dollars.