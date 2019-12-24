County grants permit for southeast Nebraska mine project

A Colorado company says Johnson County commissioners have granted it a permit to mine for a rare, heat-resistant element.

NioCorp Developments Ltd. said in a news release Tuesday that the commissioners determined the niobium mine was not incompatible with agriculture and was designed to minimize impact on its neighbors.

NioCorp also says it agreed to pave and maintain a county road to the mine project site.

The project has qualified for up to $200 million in state tax incentives and is expected to create more than 400 jobs. The company is based in Centennial, Colo.