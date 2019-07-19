County fair keeping animals and guests safe from extreme heat

East Pottawattomie County Fair is doing what they can to keep the guests and the animals safe from the 100-degree temperature Friday.

Fair officials have now closed public access to all animal areas, including the petting zoo, but plan to keep the fair open. /: (MGN)

The fair board president, Steve Meek, handed out free bottles of water to the people visiting the fair and is keeping to atmosphere positive.

"It's going to be a warm one," said Meeks. "We are giving away free heat, they can take it home with them, we don't want it."

Fans are set up in the barns to keep the animals cool. Outside the barn, fair attendees, like Riley Jones are doing what they can to do the same.

"It's not bad because of the breeze and if the wind were to go away it would be hot and miserable," said Jones.

Meeks is hoping the wind will pick up and the heat will die down for their main event tonight.