County covers woman's car in tar, generous garage offers free detail

An Omaha couple won’t be stuck in a dispute with Douglas County over expensive cleanup of their car coated with road tar. After a Six on Your Side report, an Omaha detailing shop stepped up to do the job and it took a lot more than some cleaner and elbow grease.

Entering the garage at Owner’s Pride Michael Finley is grateful for the offer to cleanup his rough Terrain.

A tech said, “This is the worst I’ve seen for tar build-up on a vehicle.”

In august Finley’s girlfriend, Allyson Jurek went to feed horses and while there, a contractor sprayed tack oil on a Douglas County road.

Allyson Jurek said, “Absolutely no signage, no indicator no people working, no flagger.”

But Allyson had to drive their child to daycare with the vehicle coated with tar that the contractor offered to remove. The couple demanded professional detailing and filed a county claim which could take months to resolve.

Michael Finley said, ”These guys at Owner’s Pride stepped in when they’re not even involved and fix it for us.”

No easy task for the team at Owner’s Pride. The cleaning pros will use three different kinds of solvents. One for the paint, another for the plastic a third for the wheels.

That’s a full day’s job that involves rubbing off the tar and buffing out tiny scratches that can’t be avoided during extensive cleanup.

Logan Gray of Owners Pride said,” Anybody can remove the tar but not very many people can remove the marring that they put into the car by removing the tar.”

After about seven man-hours the finish is finished. Tar removal, body refinishing and resistant coating, the detailing job worth $800 is free.

Damon Gray Owner’s Pride said, “We saw what happened, saw it was an unfortunate event and it was something that we could do and give back.”

Michael Finley tells us he’s left a message with the Douglas County claims administrator asking that the tar cleanup claim be dropped.