Counterfeiter rips off Sarpy County businesses

A counterfeiter has been scamming retailers in several Nebraska cities. The best way to stop the suspect is at the counter.

Phony $20 bills used to buy real merchandise - and the counterfeiter has hit four stores already.

Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Matt Barrall said the suspect has been successful at passing fake bills, he doesn’t see her stopping anytime soon.

While the bad bills are good fakes, Barrall said catching the counterfeiter starts at the counter.

We tested several businesses and others to see if they could spot the counterfeit cash.

“It doesn’t have the face in there,” one member of the Springfield City Clerk’s staff said.

Keith Hentzen of Springfield Drug said the texture of the cash seemed off to him.

“It scares the heck out of me because they are such good reproductions,” Hentzen said.

At Black Sheep Coffee House in Springfield, employees found a real bill and good counterfeit make a troubling blend.

Phony bills do not have a watermark. They feel lighter and the numbers won’t change to green under a test pen.

However, our test had one trick question: a counterfeiter succeeded in washing a bill to change the denomination.

“The pen did not respond and that’s because it’s an actual U.S. bill. It was really a $5 and not a $50,” Barrall said.

The female suspected of passing counterfeit bills in Omaha, Lincoln and surrounding areas hasn’t been caught. If you know where to find her call the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP.