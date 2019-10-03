Counterfeit check suspect take down

Several identity theft victims should feel relieved tonight because a counterfeit check suspect is behind bars. A break in the case came at the Nebraska Furniture Mart where the take down is captured on camera.

Not long after shopping for expensive electronics a counterfeit check casher will get bagged. Jim Cahill Chief of Security for NFM said, “I’m proud to say we take a lot of bad guys off the street.”

To explain how the investigation unfolded lets hit rewind.

Mart Security camera expert Jason Hansen said, “We just knew based on his actions in the past, what to expect probably from him based on bad checks previously.”

A few weeks earlier 34 year old Bobby Baer allegedly passed phony checks using the stolen identities of three victims and one of them talked to Six on Your Side.

Aaron Tuggle said, “They used somebody’s else’s bank account with my name and put them together on a check and wrote it to Nebraska Furniture Mart.”

After the suspect used a phony check a second time furniture mart security staff prepared to make it his last. The suspect left the cashiers counter with more than $300 worth of electronics with a counterfeit check and he probably thought he got away with it until confronted by the Mart’s Chief of Security.

Though asked to stop the suspect tried to run and his quickly overwhelmed by furniture mart security staff.

Security Chief Jim Cahill said, “We’re highly trained and highly motivated to protect our customers and ourselves.”

While detaining the suspect for police, Mart security staff members find he’s carrying drugs, a switch blade knife, burglary tools, counterfeit checks, stolen ID’s and wallets.

Cahill said, “The most surprised person in the house is the guy who gets busted.”

The suspect 34 year old Bobby Baer is still in Douglas County Corrections and facing a variety of charges. Besides those related to the counterfeit checks, he also has a court case for providing a bogus address to register as a sex offender.

