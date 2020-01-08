Councilman looks into shipping container homes as affordable housing option

Some Omaha city officials believe the city has a problem with affordable housing and for many people owning a home seems out of reach.

One city councilmember is looking at a less expensive way to bring housing to people who have limited incomes.

Shipping containers, large reusable steel boxes, you can move these containers from one mode of transportation to another without unloading what’s inside. Now people have found other ways to use the containers.

In North Omaha the Fair Deal Market Village uses the containers to house businesses, it was an inexpensive way to bring business to a challenged neighborhood.

Now there’s a city council member thinking about using the containers for affordable housing.

Councilmember Ben Gray is gathering more information on using the containers for housing in Omaha.

“I have had conversations with a couple of people who are interested in the possibility of container homes and it has been done in other parts of the country so it’s not like it’s a new thing,” said Gray.

Down the road, in Lincoln, they have been using shipping containers for affordable housing.

Dakota Beck rents a townhouse. She says trying to buy a house is just too expensive for her right now.

“Usually northern Omaha is a little more affordable and looking with my grandmother there were some down there for over $100,000 so it’s like I thought it would be getting better but it’s really not,” said Beck.

Councilman Gray says, “It’s clear that we’ve got to do better about affordable housing, affordable housing across the country and here in Omaha is a critical issue that really needs to be addressed.”

Councilman Gray says we can’t build affordable housing fast enough in Omaha. Maybe moving some shipping containers into the housing market will help speed up the process.

Industry officials say some builders can build a container home for as low as ten thousand dollars.

Councilman Gray plans to visit other cities to see how using shipping containers as homes works in their communities.

