Councilman Palermo: 'I will not resign'

A day after he pled guilty to not filing taxes for three years, Omaha City Councilman Vincent Palermo said he wasn't going anywhere.

"I will not resign," he said.

Palermo pleaded guilty to three counts of willful failure to file income tax returns for 2012, 2013, and 2014 tax years. He received a gross income of about $145,434, $220,400, and $129,612 for those years, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s office.

When asked whether his constituents deserved an explanation, Palermo referred 6 News to his attorney.

"It's an administrative matter," he said, "so I'll refer any questions to my attorney, Mr. Davis."

